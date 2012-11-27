New Market Study: "Global Heat Transfer Fluid [Thermic Fluid/High Temperature/Synthetic Heat Transfer Fluids] Market - by Product Type [Mineral Oils, Silicone & Aromatics, PAG & Glycol Based Products & Others], Applications & Geo

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Heat Transfer Fluid [Thermic Fluid/High Temperature/Synthetic Heat Transfer Fluids] Market - By Product Type [Mineral Oils, Silicone & Aromatics, PAG & Glycol Based Products & Others], Applications & Geography - Forecasts To 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available