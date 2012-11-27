Fast Market Research recommends "Global Heat Transfer Fluid [Thermic Fluid/High Temperature/Synthetic Heat Transfer Fluids] Market - By Product Type [Mineral Oils, Silicone & Aromatics, PAG & Glycol Based Products & Others], Applications & Geography - Forecasts To 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Heat transfer fluid is that substance (gas or liquid) which can store heat energy to prevent over-heating of any thermal device by circulating through its mechanical parts and transfer the heat energy produced from one device to another. These fluids have a wide range of applications in the industries that operate in the extreme temperature ranges such as manufacturing processes, chemical industry, automotives, solar power plants, petroleum processing, etc.
This report estimates the global market of thermic fluids/heat transfer fluids till the end of 2017. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global heat transfer fluids market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and burning issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions. Major countries with the market volumes and revenue are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail.
This market is driven by the high growth in the CSP market, strong performance advantage offered by heat transfer fluids and increasing performance standards in the industrial sectors. Europe is the largest market for heat transfer fluids, whereas Asia-Pacific market is expected to register best growth opportunities. China and India are expected be the fastest-growing countries in the global heat transfer fluids market as their strong economic growth continues and demand for energy grows. Middle East is another growing market for HTFs. North America and European regions are expected to show moderate growth rate from 2012 to 2017.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of heat transfer fluids market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers - have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of heat transfer fluids.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key participants in the global market include The Dow Chemicals Co. (U.S.), Solutia Inc. (U.S.), ExxonMobil (U.S.), BP (U.K.), Shell Corporation (The Netherlands), etc.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the global market for heat transfer fluids on the basis of applications, product types, and geography; forecasting volume and revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.
