New Market Study, "Global Human Resource & Employment Services", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Human Resource & Employment Services" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Global Human Resource & Employment Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global human resource & employment services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The human resources and employment services market consists of revenues received for provision of temporary staffing, search and placement (permanent staffing), and corporate training services provided by external service providers. Other employment services, such as independent contracting and employee leasing are not considered in this report. All currency conversions are calculated at constant 2012 average annual exchange rates.
- The global human resource & employment services market had total revenues of $680.9bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The temporary Staffing segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $327.6bn, equivalent to 48.1% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $852.6bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the human resource & employment services market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalhuman resource & employment services market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key human resource & employment services market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global human resource & employment services market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global human resource & employment services market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global human resource & employment services market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global human resource & employment services market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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