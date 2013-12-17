New Market Study, "Global Investment Banking & Brokerage", Has Been Published

New Financial Services research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Global Investment Banking & Brokerage industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global investment banking & brokerage market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, the investment banking and brokerage industry profile covers financial institutions engaged in investment banking & brokerage services, including equity and debt underwriting, and merger and acquisition services. Market values reflect revenues generated through fees and commissions obtained in three key segments: M&A advisory, equity underwriting, and fixed-income underwriting. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The global investment banking & brokerage sector had total revenues of $63.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- The M&A segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $28bn, equivalent to 44.3% of the sector's overall value.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $74.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the investment banking & brokerage market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalinvestment banking & brokerage market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key investment banking & brokerage market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global investment banking & brokerage market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global investment banking & brokerage market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global investment banking & brokerage market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global investment banking & brokerage market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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