New Market Study: Global (IOL) Intraocular Lens Market, 2013 to 2018

Intraocular lens market driving forces include the aging of the population. With age, all people have cataracts which can be cured with IOL. There is an ever-increasing baby boom aging population. There is a growing precision of cataract surgery. Safety of cataract surgical medical devices and lenses are primary market concerns. More advanced procedures are driving an increase in cataract surgery. Lower costs per surgery are driving an increase in cataract surgery.



Cataract surgical technology is evolving rapidly. Premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) introduced during the past decade and those still in the pipeline are raising patient's post-cataract visual expectations. Laser-assisted cataract surgery technology is gaining traction with clinicians. Surgeons are getting trained in the techniques needed to perform surgeries these new types of equipment. The motivation to learn the new surgical techniques is that the equipment comes with the promise of improved surgical precision.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market research study, "Superior image quality brings clinical improvement. Patients are thrilled when they can see so much more clearly."



As a result, growing needs and expectations for good vision in all ranges have created significant new market opportunities, expanding demand for multifocal and accommodating IOLs designed to correct presbyopia, aspheric optics that address spherical aberration and make vision sharper, and phakic IOLs allowing treatment of extreme refractive error.



Ultrasonic phacoemulsification, the standard of care in cataract removal equipment for four decades, has been in great part responsible for the safety and effectiveness of modern cataract surgery. It is certain to remain the dominant lens removal technology in the near term. A technology still in its infancy, laser-assisted cataract surgery using femtosecond lasers and picosecond lasers, promises to raise the standard of precision and safety to new heights.



Numerous types, and styles of Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), varying in size, and attachment mechanisms. The femtosecond lasers may evolve capability to fix the cataract without implanting an IOL devices, creating a significant change in the market after the forecast period.



The eye care industry is highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change and evolving industry requirements and standards. Companies within this industry compete on technological leadership and innovation, quality and efficacy of their products, relationships with eye care professionals and healthcare providers, breadth and depth of product offering and pricing. The presence of these factors varies across regions.



In the United States, the leading market segment, an aging population, the affluence of the American "baby boomer" generation, and the ability of surgeons to bill for a premium refractive outcome will drive significant growth in this lens-based refractive surgery sector.



Intraocular Lens (IOL) markets are driven by the trend towards multi-distance vision capability, near middle, and far. The global market is expected to post a modest growth. The global market for Intraocular Lenses (IOL) total market value is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2019.



The global intraocular lens cataract market is expanding with the aging of a more affluent middle class population. There were 19 million cataract surgeries in 2010 and 19.7 million in 2012. Cataracts account for 48% of world blindness. Cataracts are the leading cause of reversible blindness.



