Fast Market Research recommends "Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to global LNG industry. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned LNG terminals across the globe. The profiles of major companies operating in the LNG industry across the global are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned LNG terminals
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2010, forecast to 2016
- Capacity information of all liquefaction and regasification terminals
- Provides operator information for all active and planned terminals
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Korea Gas Corporation, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. and Qatar Petroleum
- Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned liquefaction and regasification terminals across the globe
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast capacity data
- Assess your competitor's LNG assets
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies across the globe
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Korea Gas Corporation, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd, Qatar Petroleum
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global LNG Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals
- Global Planned LNG Terminals Report To 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals
- Global LNG Regasification Industry To 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Regasification Terminals
- Global LNG Liquefaction Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction Terminals
- LNG Industry To 2016 - Increasing Gas Supply Challenges Future Growth Prospects
- North America LNG Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals in North America
- Asia Pacific LNG Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals in Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa LNG Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals in Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America LNG Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals in South and Central America
- Europe LNG Industry to 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals in Europe