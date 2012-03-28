Fast Market Research recommends "Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry" from ICD-Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- "Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how mining industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global mining industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement and developments within the global mining industry. This report includes key topics such as global mining industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviours and strategies. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global mining industry, economic outlook trends and business confidence within global mining industry executives.
Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global mining industry.
The average size of the global annual procurement budget for the mining industry buyer respondents in 2012 is US$121 million, a decent increase from US$107 million in 2011.
Survey results show that 22% of buyer respondents plan to allocate procurement budgets between US$1 million and US$10million in 2012, whereas 12% of respondents expect their budgets to be more than US$50 million.
Volatility in currency markets is expected to continue in 2012 due to the European debt crisis and this is expected to have an adverse effect on revenue growth in emerging markets as import prices will rise. However, implementation of strategies such as cost containment and reduction, coupled with re-evaluation of business strategies and aggressive expansion within the market means that optimism levels remain positive despite this.
Positive revenue growth projected in in 2012
Analysis shows positive revenue growth is projected in 2012, including 55% of senior level respondents who they will see growth in the next 12 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mercator Minerals Ltd, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Caterpillar Inc, Atlas Copco, Whitehaven Coal, Colorado Goldfields Inc, Atlas Copco Beteiligungs GmbH, American Sierra Gold Corp, Aston Resources, Boardwalk Resources, Arch Coal, International Coal Group, Norilsk Nickel, Caterpillar, AngloGold Ashanti, Bentley Systems Inc, FLSmidth, Karara Mining Limited, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Eskom, Dongshi, Colombia Clean Power & Fuels, Joy Global Inc, International Mining Machinery Holdings Limited, Brazil Gold, Software Sciences Corporation, ALROSA Co. Ltd, Yanzhou Coal Mining, Korea Western Power, Woulfe Mining Corp, Newmont Mining Corp, Tata Steel Minerals, Industrea Mining Services, Konecranes, Amarc Resources, Xstrata Copper, Barrick, MSPL Limited in India, AMW, P&H Joy Mining Equipment, DuPont Titanium Technologies, Kaltim Prima Coal, Komatsu Ltd, eVALUA
