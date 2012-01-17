Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSOC) Market by Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture, Fabrication Technology, Processor Type, Technology Nodes & Applications 2011 - 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
System-on-a-Chip (SoC) technology, as the name suggests, is basically a technology of integrating several electronic components on a single IC chip to form an electronic system.
A standard SoC consists of the application processing IP and peripherals. It also consists of analog IP, digital IP, memory IP, ASIC/FPGA/Programmable Logic IP and others. Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip (MxSoC) is a relatively new category in SoC which is designed for mixed signal (handling both analog and digital purposes). Today the application area of mixed signal technology has spread in all end user sectors from Computers, ICT sectors to Consumer Electronics, Industrial and others. Technological advancements of IC technology have enabled a system level integration on a System-on-a-Chip making MxSoC a suitable and efficient solution for applications in the LSI industry.
This report gives a detailed insight into the MxSoC design, development and establishment mainly focusing on its present market (market overviews) and its future market (forecasts). It provides in-depth research into market overviews of allied market segments of MxSoC such as Foundries, Fabless, IDM, WLP, EDA and others. It provides in-depth research of various above mentioned IPs in MxSoC. It also gives an in-detail analysis of the design markets by various classifications such as SoC design types, SoC processor types and SoC Architecture Strategy. Several other analyses of various concepts related to the MxSoC are provided in this report.
