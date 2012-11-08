Fast Market Research recommends "Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market (2012 - 2022) by Applications (STM/AFM, Medical, Gas/Flow Sensor, RF), Products (Switches, Cantilevers), Components (Nanotubes, Nanowires, Nanofilms), Materials (Graphene, ZnO, SiC, GaN, Si" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- NEMS, i.e. "Nanoelectromechanical Systems", are used for the devices integrating mechanical and electrical functionality on the nanoscale. NEMS is the advanced level of miniaturization after MEMS devices. NEMS includes various devices like sensors, actuators, gears, accelerometers, cantilevers, tweezers, and many other nano devices. Different properties of the NEMS-based devices, which makes them unique are low mass, high electrical strength, high mechanical resonance frequencies, potentially large quantum mechanical effects such as zero point motion and a high surface-to-volume ratio useful for surface-based sensing mechanisms.
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities with respect to the NEMS market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. The report also profiles companies active in the field of NEMS market. This report provides the competitive landscape of the players, which covers key growth strategies, followed by all the major players. The players are related to research organizations that play a major role in this industry, nano-component suppliers, nano-material suppliers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The report formulates the entire value chain of the NEMS market; right from data source to the applications of the NEMS.
Apart from the market segmentation, the report also includes critical market data showing the price trend analysis for NEMS, and market dynamics such as; drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The global NEMS market is expected to reach $108.88 million by 2022 at an estimated CAGR of 29.69%. North America leads the NEMS market.
Scope of the Report
The report categorizes the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, based on the current and future applications and it also covers the forecasted revenue from 2012 to 2022 depending upon the commercialization of the various applications. The report also shows the cost analysis of the NEMS systems, products, components, and the nano-materials. It also shows the various activities that are being conducted by different institutes, universities, and non-profit organizations. The report describes the applications mapping in the NEMS market with respect to the growth potential and adoption by the users. The report also describes the adoption of NEMS-based systems and applications in various regions.
