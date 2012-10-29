Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Natural Colors and Flavors Market by Types, Applications and Geography: Forecasts up to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Natural colors and flavors are type of food additives that are added to food and beverages to make products more appealing and tasty. Its use in food and beverage industry is increasing since last decade. Rising demand for natural foods and consumer avoidance has led to strong progress for natural colors and flavors market. Hyperactivity and behavioral problems in children due to artificial colors and flavors are other driving factors for this market. Colors and flavors derived for natural products are being exempted from certification. Color and flavor degradation with change in pH, light, temperature, and oxidation with other ingredient is major restraint for global natural colors and flavors market. The global natural colors and flavors market has a tremendous growth potential. Europe is the largest market for natural flavors, while North America accounting the largest market for natural colors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report provides full analysis of the world's leading players in the natural colors and flavors industry, the key ingredients occupying the major shares, with a clear insight and commentary on the developments and trends. With the huge market potential and growth, market is likely to witness a shift in the colors and flavors market. The market is anticipated to flourish in the developed as well as the developing regions. The growth is also attributed to the growing demands and penetration of the organic and natural products. The global increase in health consciousness has demanded natural colors and flavors in food products. The segments like beverage is largely utilizing natural flavors, while confectionary items such as candies and chewing gums use natural colors at a larger rate. Beverage and confectionary segment is making the natural color and flavor market very lucrative for the key industry players. The switch to natural colors and flavors across the globe is still at low pace, but companies are exercising usage of natural colors and flavors. The artificial colors in the U.S. are labeled as FD&C colors and natural flavors as natural flavorings.
Scope of the report
The natural colors and flavors market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of types, applications, and geography; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of geography (natural colors and flavors both)
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
On the basis of types (of natural colors):
Caramel
Carotenoids
Anthocyanins
Others
On the basis of types of applications (of natural colors):
Beverages
Bakery
Confectionary
Dairy and frozen
Meat products
Others
On the basis of types (of natural flavors):
Natural extracts
Aroma chemicals
Essential oils
Others
On the basis of types of applications (of natural flavors):
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Modified Starch Market by Raw Materials, Applications & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Food Preservatives Market - Industry Analysis and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Global Yeast Market By Types, Applications, & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Seed Treatment Market Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis By Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Analysis By Applications, Functions, Product & Geography (2012 - 2017)
- World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor, Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets
- Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Electro-active Polymers Market Trends, Applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Trends, Challenges, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)