New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in 2011 - South America and Asia Pacific Emerge as Prolific Regions for New Resource Finds"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- As global oil and gas industry is witnessing an increase in capital expenditures on E&P activities, it is worthwhile to look at the major oil and gas discoveries of the year. The industry is witnessing a decrease in number of discoveries in spite of an increase in E&P capex, as more and more E&P activities are being carried out in the offshore areas requiring higher expenditures. The report highlights major oil and gas finds in 2011, which will most likely be centre of further investments in the near future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of global oil and gas discoveries in 2011
- Comparative analysis of the oil and gas discoveries by region globally
- Information on major oil and gas discoveries in 2011
- Development plans of the companies for major discoveries of the year
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make smart investment decisions in the E&P markets by leveraging on our detailed insights into the industry.
- Identify potential investment targets based on detailed information on development plans for each of the major discoveries of 2011.
- Plan your project locations and project types in order to capitalize on the growing E&P market.
- Identify the most suitable geography to invest in new E&P assets
