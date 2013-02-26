Fast Market Research recommends "Global Packaging Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- "Global Packaging Industry Survey 2013: Economic Outlook in BRIC" is a new report by Canadean that provides the reader with an extensive and authoritative analysis of the economic outlook in BRIC for 2013. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in regard to the growth prospects of the four largest emerging economies, and examines their actions surrounding business opportunities in these countries in 2013. In addition, the global packaging industry survey report provides a comprehensive account of the opinions conveyed by executives to help the reader to judge which of the BRIC nations could really be the drivers of the global economy in 2013. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, region, and company turnover.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global packaging industry companies; it identifies respondents' current business scenarios with BRIC nations and demonstrates respondents' intentions of changes in business dynamics during 2013. Furthermore, the report tracks the leading business concerns that affect business with BRIC nations and understands respondents' willingness for business with BRIC nations in 2013.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The survey reflects that both packaging industry buyer and supplier respondents acknowledge 'India' and 'China' as the key BRIC nations for their current business operations; in addition, respondents expect a positive economic outlook for BRIC in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Both buyers and suppliers identify that the 'policy towards foreign investment' will improve significantly in the BRIC nations.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
To identify the perceptions of respondents about the intensity of current business with BRIC nations, and explore the change in business conditions and their influence on BRIC nations in 2013.
Analyzes the business expectations of global packaging industry respondents within the BRIC nations.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bosch Packaging Technology India, Tetra Pak, Stora Enso, Naberezhnye Chelny, Nalchik, Krasnodar, Saratov, Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui, Klockner Pentaplast, Rexam
