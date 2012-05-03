Fast Market Research recommends "Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry" from ICD-Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how Pharmaceutical industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
More optimism in industry
Throughout the global pharmaceutical industry, 47% of respondents are 'more optimistic' about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months relative to the previous 12 months. A further 28% of respondents are 'neutral' about revenue growth as compared with 23% who are 'less optimistic' about their company's revenue prospects.
Rethinking growth prospects
Growing economic concerns in the later part of 2011 in Europe and North America motivated organizations to rethink about their growth prospects for 2012. According to a World Bank projection in January 2012, world economic growth will be truncated to 2.5% in 2012 and 3.1% in 2013, as compared with a projection of 3.6% in June 2011, following the financial turmoil in Europe and weak growth prospects in emerging nations.
China, India and Brazil to enjoy leading growth rates
It is anticipated that emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil will enjoy leading growth rate in 2012, with China expected to continue its double digit growth similar to 2011, due to an increase in the Chinese Government's expenditure and individual consumer spending. With the rise in number of affluent Chinese population, diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular ailments are on the rise, enhancing the demand for drug development targeted towards the domestic Chinese market.
Revenue expected to sustain growth levels
Optimism regarding revenue growth of global pharmaceutical manufacturers, CROs and CMOs remained stable in 2011 and decreased marginally in 2012. However, it is projected that revenue expectations in both emerging and recovering developed markets will sustain growth levels in 2012.
Reduction in drug costs
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sanofi Aventis, Gen-Probe Incorporated, Neumedicines, RxBio, Araim Pharmaceuticals of Ossining and Cellerant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Tibet Pharmaceuticals, Anhui Taihe Pharmaceutical Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Abbott, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Vitamin Shoppe, OncoSec Medical, Quintiles, QPS, Neptune Technologies and Bioressources, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Bosch Packaging Technology, Sanner, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Micromet, Amgen, OPKO Health USA, ALS Distribuidora Limitada, UCB Pharma, Astellas Pharma Inc, UCB Pharmaand Nodality, INC Research LLC, Trident Clinical Research, Accelrys, VelQuest, Indoco Remedies, DSM, Mylan Inc, Johnson & Johnson, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Ascent Pharmahealth, Strides Arcolab, Sigma-Aldrich, BioReliance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sinopharm, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd, Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Jiangsu Hengruli Medicine Co Ltd, Celesio, Bergamo, Ranbaxy Labs, Daiichi Sankyo, Matrix Lab, Dabur Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Shanta Biotech, Orchid Chemicals, Hospira, Piramal Healthcare, Wuxi PharmaTech, AstraZenecahas, SOTAX, Baxter, GlaxoSmithKline, Lonza, Roche, ASAN Medical Center, Anosmatic Corporation, Chesapeake Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Packaging, UCB, PAREXEL International Corporation, Population Genetics Technologies, International Specialty Products
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- What The Global Pharmaceutical Industry Is Planning In 2010-2011: Procurement, Investment & Industry Trends Outlook
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Competing For Share Of Global Pharmaceutical Industry Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- Global Pharmaceutical Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Intelligence
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Packaging Buying In 2010-2011: Procurement, Investment & Industry Trends Outlook
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry