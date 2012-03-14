New Energy market report from ICD-Research: "Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how power industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices are set to change 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading suppliers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and investment expectations. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.
Key Highlights
Power industry supplier marketing budgets are expected to rise by 5% in 2012
ICD Research's industry survey 2012 reveals that the marketing budgets of global power industry supplier respondents are expected to rise by an average of 5% over the next 12 months, against a rise of 7.3% in 2011. As national economies began to recover, revenue growth expectations increased in 2010 and was destined to rise further in 2011, however with the European debt crisis in 2011 and the economic slowdown in the US, companies were forced to rethink their growth prospects for 2012.
'Conferences and events', 'email and newsletters' and 'corporate and brand websites' to dominate future investment
'Conferences and events', 'email and newsletters' and 'corporate and brand websites' are expected to register the highest investment, conversely, 'radio', 'television and video' and 'outdoor' advertisement are expected to attract the least investment. 'Market intelligence research', 'competitor intelligence research' and 'CRM systems' emerged as the three most important areas of investment amongst marketing and sales solutions activities in 2012.
'Customer retention', 'customer acquisition' and 'brand building' dominate key marketing aims of suppliers for 2012-2013
'Customer retention', 'customer acquisition', and 'brand building and awareness' are identified as key marketing aims for power industry suppliers, with 53%, 33% and 32% of industry respondents stating these factors to be very important aims.
'Focus sales efforts on generating new business' is the most significant amendment that power industry suppliers will make in 2012, as stated by 59% of respondents.
'Ability to target specific audience niches', 'strategic and tactical consulting' and the 'ability to generate leads or setup customer meetings' are the three leading critical success factors for suppliers in 2012
