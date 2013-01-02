New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Smart Glass & Smart Windows Market (2012 - 2017) by Technology (Thermochromics, Liquid Crystal (LC), Suspended Particle Display (SPD), Electrochromics (EC), Photochromic), Applications (Architectural, Transportation) & Geography"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Smart glass is widening its applications from conventional architectural (commercial and residential) to automotive, aviation, rail and marine, etc. Sun roof tops and rearview mirrors of the cars are lucrative applications for smart glass. With the robust growth of cars (especially high end cars), smart glass is also registering healthy growth in automotive market. Partition glass in aviation is also an attractive market, where smart glass suppliers have already received the orders from aviation market leaders. This report gives detailed insights of the smart glass market by technology, applications, components and geography. The report also focuses on the smart windows market.
The market size of global smart glass and smart window is estimated for 2012 and forecasted till 2017 with year-on-year growth. The penetration and growth of smart glass in various applications have been covered in the markets like residential and commercial architectural (i.e. construction sector) and in transpiration automotive is offering a huge growth, which is backed by the examples and the future plans of such automotive OEMs are also a part of the report. Smart glass is also being used in the aviation, which is a feature of the report. Non-electric technologies such as thermochromics have advantages; like it does not require any power source and competitive cost. The increase of the Electrochromics technology is the result of its ability to offer similar features of Liquid Crystal and Suspended Particle Display at competitive price.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Asahi Glass Company ltd. (Japan), Polytronix, Inc. (U.S.), Vision Systems (France), PPG Industries inc. (U.S.), Corning, INC. (U.S.), Ravenbrick LLC (U.S.), Domoticware (Spain), Research Frontier (U.S.), DuPont (Japan), Sage Electronics (U.S.), Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), GlasNovations Ltd. (U.K.), Scienstry, Inc (U.S.), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SmartGlass International Ltd. (U.K.), Innovative Glass (U.S.), Soladigm (U.S.), LTI smart glass (U.S.), SPD Control Systems Corporation (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Velux A/s (Denmark) are the major players dealing in smart glass and smarty windows.
Scope & Markets Covered
The scope of this report includes only the market for smart glass and its technologies Thermochromics, Liquid Crystal (LC), Suspended Particle Display (SPD), Electrochromics, etc. The report also focuses on the smart windows and windows technologies. The market statistics has covered the price, value and shipments of the smart glass and smart windows. The complete market viewed and analyzed in this report is for smart glass and smart windows.
In this report, the smart glass and smart windows market is fully segmented into the following categories and aspects:
Value chain & industry segments
Supply chain & product life cycle
Overall market
