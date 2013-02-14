New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Soil Treatment Market, By Types (Organic Amendments, Pest & Weed Control, pH Adjusters) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2017"
The global soil treatment market research report highlights, the market size of the global soil treatment market both in terms of revenue and volume. The global soil treatment market revenue is estimated to reach the mark of $28.9 billion by 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2012 to 2017. Soil treatment market is valued for its benefits on the soil structure, nutritional profile & biodiversity, and for its functional properties; this helps to be a versatile ingredient. It is boon to the agricultural industry.
The global soil treatment market consists of organic amendments, pH adjusters, and pest & weed controller. pH adjuster market has enormous competency in the approaching five years. This market is governed by developed region and is anticipated to be the leader in the next five years. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue and volume. Growth is particularly high in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil; and due to the rising food demand among the population, need to enforce relevant policies for soil treatment has become mandatory.
The market is showing higher potential in eastern countries. The winning imperative of the market is to consent agreement with competitors, associations, institutes; so to benefit mutually. The development of crop specific microbial strain is the major area of research. The utmost driving factor of the global soil treatment market are shrinkage of agricultural land at an alarming rate, developed nations are widening their concern, while developing are on the verge to implement policies and regulations in support of soil treatment. The global soil treatment market is restrained by lack of Government support and negligence of the issue. Low rate of adoption is due to the disadvantages associated with soil treatment. Leading manufacturers are focused on partnership with competitors and new product development to expand the market potential.
We have used various secondary sources - encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of soil treatment market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of soil treatment.
