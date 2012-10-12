New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Mobile commerce is changing the way consumers purchase goods and services online. Video is one of the most successful methods in advertising. It has been used since the introduction of the television. The beauty of video advertising and marketing is that it visualizes what a customer can get from a product. If a customer is searching for eyewear, he/she can see someone wearing glasses on TV or in a video advertising, a purchase decision is much more likely.
This research analyzes how Google is leveraging its YouTube asset for mobile online commerce. We see Google exploiting several unique advantages including portable, smart, ubiquitous platforms, location based services, and more. This report includes SWOT analysis of Google in this market as well as their video market planning. This research also includes analysis of the global video advertising marketplace 2012 - 2016.
Target Audience:
- Google and their competitors
- Media companies and portals
- Brands and advertising agencies
- Mobile marketing and advertising companies
- Marketing departments at fortune 1000 companies
