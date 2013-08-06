New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Griseofulvin (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Griseofulvin (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isn't considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Griseofulvin is a mitotic inhibitor that treats DO by binding to the microtubules of dermatophytes and inhibiting cellular mitosis, which arrests cell division. It was first marketed in 1984 as Grifulvin V in suspension form by Ortho Pharmaceutical Corporation. Griseofulvin is among the first generation of antifungal agents and functions as a fungistatic agent rather than as a fungicidal agent, which makes it hard for it to compete against newer drugs, such as terbinafine and itraconazole. Griseofulvin does not have a broad spectrum of activity and is only effective against dermatophyte-related onychomycosis. Its low efficacy is related to its relatively low affinity for keratin, the protein that makes up the nail, as well as its exceedingly short half-life.
Scope
- Overview of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Griseofulvin including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Griseofulvin for the US from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Griseofulvin performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Griseofulvin from 2012 to 2022 in the US
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (DO) - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- TDT-067 (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Luliconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Albaconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Efinaconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Tavaborole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Itraconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Ciclopirox (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Fluconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Ketoconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022