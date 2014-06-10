Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Grocery Retailers in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Grocery retailers recorded low dynamism in 2013 with a slight decline in value growth once inflation is stripped out. Regulatory requirements, product shortages and deteriorating demand imposed limits on company strategies. Dealing with external factors made it difficult to expand and innovate.
Competitive Landscape
The local company, Central Madeirense, led sales in 2013 thanks to its network of 52 outlets. The company increased its share from 2% to 4% over the review period, benefiting from seven new outlets.
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Industry Prospects
The changes to grocery retailers witnessed in 2013 are set to last as long as the government continues to impose restrictive, adverse regulations. The current government was elected in April 2013 for six years. Import constraints and higher labour costs will limit network expansion and the entrance of new players.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Grocery Retailers industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Grocery Retailers industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Grocery Retailers in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How is grocery retailing performing in Venezuela?
- Are consumers switching towards more convenient grocery channels?
- Are independent and family run grocery stores coming under pressure in Venezuela?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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