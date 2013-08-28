New Market Study, "Hair Styling Agents in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Hair Styling Agents in Mexico by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers sprays, gels, cream, liquid, mousse and other hair styling agents. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer, but excludes the professional sector including hairdresser sales to the consumer. Market size for Hair Styling Agents in Mexico is given in MXN with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Mexico. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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