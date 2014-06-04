New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Hair Styling Agents in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Hair Styling Agents in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers sprays, gels, cream, liquid, mousse and other hair styling agents. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer, but excludes the professional sector including hairdresser sales to the consumer. Market size for Hair Styling Agents in Thailand is given in THB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Gels/wax
- Liquids
- Mousse
- Sprays
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mandom Corporation, The L'Or?al Group, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Bio Consumer Co., Ltd., P.C.L Co.,Ltd, Others
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