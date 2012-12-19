New Healthcare research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - United Arab Emirates". An essential source of information and analysis on the Polish healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, this report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market, as well as providing insights on the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts. In 2011, the UAE population was 8.4 million which was mainly due to the increasing number of immigration in the country. In 2011, the pharmaceutical market was estimated at $1.9 billion and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 7%. The medical device market was worth approximately $670.7m in 2011 and is expected to reach $979m by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 4%.
The positive trends in United Arab Emirates healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -
- Multiple health-care facilities
- Liberal trade policies
- Medical tourism
Scope
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Julphar, Neopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Novartis, and the key players covered for the medical device market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation Inc and Abbott Laboratories.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of United Arab Emirates political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market
Highlights
Brand Power to Fade in UAE Pharmaceuticals?
The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is trying its best to take its healthcare industry 'back to basics' with generic drugs as branded products rack up costs, states a new report by healthcare experts GlobalData.
The new report* states that the UAE's pharmaceutical market is currently dominated by imported branded drugs, however aggressive measures are being taken to encourage patients and physicians to switch to generics.
