New Market Study: "Hepatitis B Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019"

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Hepatitis B Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GlobalData's analysis shows that the global hepatitis B therapeutics market stood at $2,018.7m in 2006 and grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to reach $3,056.0m in 2011. GlobalData forecasts that the global hepatitis B therapeutics market will grow at a slow rate with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period to reach $4,441.3m by 2019. The low growth in the global hepatitis B therapeutics market can be attributed to the high vaccination coverage rates in developed countries, resulting in lower incidence rates of hepatitis B. The hepatitis B therapeutics market is also set to witness the patent expiry of most of the nucleoside analogues between 2013 and 2017. The patent expiry of the immunologic Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) in 2018 will, however, not impact the market significantly. The high growth rate in the historic period may be attributed to the launch of Pegasys, Tyzeka (telbivudine), Viread (tenovofir) and Baraclude (entecavir) between 2005 and 2008, and the high Annual Cost of Therapy (ACoT) for the pegylated interferon therapy.
Scope
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the hepatitis B therapeutics market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan hepatitis B therapeutics market revenues data from 2006 to 2011, forecast for eight years to 2019.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as HBsAg release blocker, HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor, HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor and immunomodulator, HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor and microtubule assembly inhibitor, HBV therapeutic vaccine, HBV therapeutic vaccine and HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor, Hydroxymethyl glutarate coenzyme A (HMG-CoA) reductase inhibitor, Immunomodulator, Protease inhibitor and others.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Antivirals Market to 2016 - Antiretroviral Agents and Combination Therapies to be Major Drivers HIV and Hepatitis C Markets
- Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (Hib) Vaccine - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Hepatitis B Vaccines - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Hepatitis B Vaccines - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Hepatitis B - Drug Pipeline Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Hepatitis B Vaccines - Pipeline Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2015
- Aspergillosis Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019