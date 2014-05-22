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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- High Speed Camera Market by Usage, Component (Image Sensors, Lens, Memory Systems, Image Processors and others), Accessory, Application (Automotive, Military, Defense & Aerospace, Research, Design & testing and others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020
High speeds cameras are devices used for the slow capture motion of the high speed events and are used in different applications.
Strategic focus areas for the key players would be technology innovations and new product developments rather than existing product development; as striving for product differentiation would boost a player ahead in the race, in the current scenario. Focus on industry relations with OEM giants, pure technology solution providers, and image sensor providers are key to survival in the high speed camera ecosystem.
The term "High speed Camera Market", and its statistics wherever mentioned refers to the markets for end-products and the components market of high speed cameras across the ten major application verticals - automotive & transportation, food and beverages, consumer electronics, entertainment and media, sports, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, research design and testing, paper & printing; and military, defense & aerospace.
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The global high speed camera revenue market is expected to grow from $200.27 million that it accounts for, currently, in 2014 to $274.46 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.39%. Similarly the volumes are estimated to grow from 4339 units that they account for, currently, in 2014 to 7312 units in 2020. This growth is heralded by the growing industrial applications market for high speed camera market.
Some of the major players in this market include Vision Research, Inc. (U.S.), Photron LTD (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Mikrotron GmbH (Germany), NAC Image Technology (U.S), Del Imaging Systems LLC (U.S), and Motion capture Technologies (U.S).
MARKET SEGMENTS AND ASPECTS COVERED:
The figure below entails the aspects covered in the high speed cameras market report. This diagram decides the total scope of the report.
FIGURE 1 HIGH SPEED CAMERA - MARKET ASPECTS COVERED
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The figure above shows the various aspects covered in this research study on the global high speed camera market. Three major aspects of the complete market are covered in this report. They are:-the market analysis, market classification, and market landscape.
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