New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "High-tech Innovation and Emerging Market Focus Fuel Growth in Colour Cosmetics"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Post recession, even the mature cosmetics markets of the developed world have seen a return to growth. However, the pace could at best be described as modest, with product innovation proving a very stimulus. The position is different in Latin America, which, growing over four times faster than developed markets, leads growth across the emerging regions. Here, rising incomes and cultural change are facilitating make-up use by more (usually younger) women, as well as greater frequency of use.
Euromonitor International's High-Tech Innovation and Emerging Market Focus Fuel Growth in Colour Cosmetics global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
Product coverage: Baby Care, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
