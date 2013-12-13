New Market Study, "Home Care Packaging in Singapore", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Home care packaging saw volume growth of 2% in Singapore in 2012, registering a volume of 93 million units. The volume growth of home care packaging was mainly due to the rising number of households - increasing to 1.5 million - which led to increasing demand for home care products. Consumers in Singapore are more conscious about the need for cleanliness and a healthy home environment, and are more particular about the quality of the home care products they are using. This demand for home care...
Euromonitor International's Home Care Packaging in Singapore report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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