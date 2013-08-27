New Market Study, "Home Furnishings in Poland", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Declining economic growth, high unemployment and the struggling real estate market had a negative impact on home furnishings sales in 2012. Sales declined within the area during the year due to falling consumer confidence and a consequent drop in spending. The largest decline was seen in indoor furniture and lighting fixtures. In addition, this trend was exacerbated by a significant tightening of lending policies by banks, increased unemployment, slower expansion of companies and falling...
Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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