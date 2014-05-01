New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Insecticides in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- In 2013 home insecticides continued to be dominated by spray/aerosol insecticides, as the most popular format for eliminating insects. This is mainly because spray/aerosol insecticides are more effective in large spaces, whilst electric insecticides include slow release product formats and are smaller in quantity, and so are less frequently used in the United Arab Emirates. Spray/aerosol insecticides are also the most commonly known amongst expatriates from their home countries.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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