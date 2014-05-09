Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Video in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- South Africans have been waiting for a long time for the completion of the migration from the use of analogue signals towards the use of digital signals to transmit images. The initial plan was to have the conversion completed by the end of the year 2012. However, this was still an issue with the large majority of consumers who live on limited incomes and cannot afford to buy new TV sets. The delay in the conversion has, however, enabled successful sale of products such as analogue televisions...
Euromonitor International's Home Video in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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