New Market Study, "Hot Drinks in Uruguay", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Fuelled by the strong performance of yerba mate (within other plant-based hot drinks), which countered the declining sales of tea and an average performance by the coffee category, off-trade value sales of hot drinks in 2012 posted one of the best growth rates of the review period, two percentage points above the CAGR posted between 2007 and 2012.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
