New Market Study: "Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Spain: Industrial Report"

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. This Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Coffee, Tea, Spices and Ready Meals market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Findings Include:
- The Spanish market for hot drinks, snacks, spices and ready meals doubled during the 2000- 2008 period, then suffered a sharp decline of 34%, and has yet to rebound. The 2000-2011 period exhibited many new consumer trends, which stimulated customer shifts between the industry's categories, such as tea and coffee, and contributed to the growth of local producers' revenues.
- The total market size for hot drinks, snacks, spices and ready meals reached EUR7.3 billion in 2011, which was 38% more than in 2000. The market is divided between households and businesses at an approximate ratio of 2:1. During the review period, households exhibited a variety of altered consumption patterns: two of the most visible were increasing health concerns and shifting towards organic fair trade products. However, in the wake of the economic downturn, there was an opposite consumer trend observed. The catering and accommodation industries were among the most prominent business consumers. With regard to on-trade sales: given the difficult economic conditions of many Spaniards, they were more likely to save, thus coffee and tea sales in foodservice outlets rose. Instead of ordering a meal, taking a hot drink in a cafe or a restaurant was seen as a good cheaper option for socialising with peers outside the home.
Reasons to Get this Report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee, Tea, Spices and Ready Meals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Japan: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in the United Kingdom: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in France: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Germany: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in the US: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in China: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Australia: Industrial Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Russia: Industrial Report