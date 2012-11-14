Fast Market Research recommends "Household Appliances - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Household Appliances - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Household Appliances industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the household appliances industry and had a total market value of $98,883.8 million in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 13.8% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the household appliances industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $66,138.6 million in 2011.
China is expected to lead the household appliances industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $96,073.0 million in 2016.
Market Definition
