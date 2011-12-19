New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- Expansion in emerging markets is an increasingly key objective for all multinational food manufacturers. Underlying growth rates have initiated this, but the case has been accentuated by the continuing economic uncertainty in mature markets. This briefing examines how strategies are focused on acquisitions, joint ventures or organic expansion, dependent on a company's existing presence, financial capabilities and managerial background.
Euromonitor International's How Can Packaged Food Companies Grow Their Presence in Emerging Markets? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why get this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
