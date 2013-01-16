New Market Study: "How Ireland Shops 2012: Verdict Market & Consumer Report : DIY"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Discover which consumers are likely to spend over the next two years on DIY in Ireland and adapt your strategy to exploit the potential. Understand the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors in the market and what drives sector customer loyalty and use it to strengthen share in a highly competitive sector.



Scope



- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer bases offer the most opportunities

- Using a profile of what kind of shopper visits your competitors and what drives them to shop there, devise strategies to win them away and take share

- Gain a comprehensive view of the Irish retail market in DIY, including total spend (2007-12e) and market shares of the leading retailers for 2011.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Report Highlights



Retailers in Ireland have gone from boom to bust as the recession hit - retail spending has fallen by EUR8.6bn since 2008. Wage cuts and unemployment have produced a big drop in average earnings, squeezing consumers' spending ability. But the research reveals there is increased optimism about the future among Irish consumers.



The largest group of optimists are in the 25-49 age group. This is a big bounce back for these consumers, especially those at the family lifestage, and indicates greater opportunities for retailers to sell to them in 2013/14.year than last, so it appears they feel that things can only get better.



The DIY market has continued to drop since its peak in 2008, reaching EUR1.6bn in 2012 - a fall of 23.8%. The sector has been heavily impacted by a weak housing market and squeezed disposable incomes and this is set to continue into 2012. However, this decline has been partly offset by consumers making home improvements over moving house.



Reasons to Get this Report



- Confirm which competitors your customers prefer and why, and develop strategies to counteract their disloyalty

- Ascertain which factors are important to sector shoppers and adapt your merchandising and marketing to satisfy these.

- Reduce risk by understanding when and if growth will return to the market



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research