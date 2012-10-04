Fast Market Research recommends "Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters in Latin America: Market Guide to 2016" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- "Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters in Latin America: Market Guide to 2016" provides in-depth detail on the trends and drivers of the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market in the Latin America. The report includes quantitative information (historic and forecast market values), segmented at channel level.
The report provides data, alyses and opinion to help companies in the retail industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
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Summary
This report is the result of Cadean's extensive market research covering the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market in the Latin America. The report provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment for the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market in the Latin America. It is an essential tool for companies active across the retail value chain in the Latin America and for new players that are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market in the Latin America.
- Alysis of the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market and its channels, including full year 2011 sales values and forecasts until 2016.
- Historic and forecast sales values for Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters for the period 2006 through to 2016
- Individual channel alysis for the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market for the period 2006 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
Provides you with important figures for the Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters market in the Latin America with individual country alysis.
- Helps you to identify trends by alyzing historical industry data.
- Allows you to alyze the market with detailed historic and forecast market values, segmented at channel level.
- Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on consumption value and segmentation by channel for the historic period.
- Helps you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market along with segmentation
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