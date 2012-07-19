Recently published research from GlobalData, "IAMGOLD to Acquire Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. for $618.4m; Resource Addition to Stimulate Future Growth - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- IAMGOLD Corporation, a mineral exploration company focused on gold, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, for a purchase consideration of approximately CAD608m ($618.4m) in cash.
Scope
- The report provides a brief of IAMGOLD's announced 100% acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.
- The report provides a brief summary of the deal along with IAMGOLD's growth strategy, IAMGOLD's production total and by region, precious metals deals in the Americas, deal valuation and other details, deal rationale and acquirer and acquiree information.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain an understanding of IAMGOLD's announced 100% acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. The report also explains the deal in brief, the deal rationale and detailed acquirer and acquiree information, deal valuation, comparable deals and other details, the acquirer's four pronged growth strategy and other precious metal deals in the Americas.
