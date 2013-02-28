New Market Study, "iHealth Lab Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis.", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "iHealth Lab Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis." from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- iHealth Lab Inc. (iHealth Lab) is designer and manufacturer of personal healthcare products. The company offers products to test, graph, track and share health information of customers. Its product iHealth wireless body analysis scale can fit with different models of iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. These products helps to measures body weight, body fat, muscle mass, lean mass, visceral fat rating, bone mass, body water and daily calorie intake. The company has various partnership agreements with Evernote, drchrono and TactioHealth. iHealth Lab is headquartered in Mountain View, California, the US.
The company plans simplify information sharing process for patients. In line with this, recently the company signed an agreement with drchrono Inc.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the iHealth Lab Inc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
