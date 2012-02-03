Fast Market Research recommends "In-Home Displays for Energy Management - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2012 -- GlobalData's report "In-Home Displays for Energy Management - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides an insight into the global market for In-Home Displays (IHD). The report provides information related to the past deployment trends and the outlook for IHDs in key countries such as including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. IHDs are constituents of Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) that help to track energy consumption on a periodic basis. An IHD provides near real time feedback on energy consumption to consumers. This real time information helps consumers to save money on energy bills by regularly monitoring energy consumption and energy pricing details. The IHD market is expected to be driven by the deployment of smart meters. In the UK market, the deployment of smart meters will run from 2014-2019 according to a government mandate. The UK IHD market is expected to grow during this period as the mandatory roll out of smart meters also requires the installation of IHDs. The UK market has recorded the highest IHD penetration to date. In the future, it is expected that the UK market will drive the IHD market globally. The report covers market factors for the IHDs such as drivers, restraints and price trends besides providing a brief overview on the IHD technology and comparison of product features from different vendors. The report provides brief profiles of key IHD vendors such as Control4 Corporation, Comverge, Inc., Home Automation, Inc. and Tendril.
Scope
- Key geographies, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.
- Market size data of the global and key IHD markets.
- Annualized market revenue data until 2020.
- Price trend analysis of IHDs until 2020.
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers and restraints.
- Competitive landscape analysis of key companies and their product offerings. The companies covered include Control4 Corporation, Home Automation Inc., Tendril, Comverge, Inc., GreenWave Reality Inc. and Energy Aware Technology Inc.
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and national IHD markets.
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
- Position yourself to gain the best advantage from IHD market growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Control4 Corporation, Home Automation Inc. (HAI), Tendril, Comverge, GreenWave Reality Inc., Energy Aware Technology Inc
