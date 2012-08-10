New Market Study: "Indian Business Traveler Expenditure on Hotels in 2012: Survey Brief"

Recently published research from Timetric, "Indian Business Traveler Expenditure on Hotels in 2012: Survey Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- "Indian Business Traveler Expenditure on Hotels in 2012: Survey Brief" is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of Indian business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on Indian hotel accommodation and forecast on expenditure patterns. This report examines hotel visits and expenditure on hotel accommodation of Indian business travelers. Survey results have been presented and analyzed based on age and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
Reasons to Get this Report
- Effectively examine business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and change in hotel accommodation expenditure and determine business growth opportunities
