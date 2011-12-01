Fast Market Research recommends "Indian Intelligent Building Management Systems Market (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- The best in safety, security, and comfort that was originally intended for the "technically inclined" is now reaching the general public through intelligent buildings and homes. Central to "intelligent buildings"; insights of the current Indian market scenario and its future prospects are detailed in this report.
BAS core functionality keeps the building climate within a specified range, provides lighting based on an occupancy schedule, and monitors system performance and device failures and provides email and/or text notifications to building engineering staff.
This report refers to an intelligent building as the one that integrates Building Automation Systems (BAS) with IT systems and metering platforms; thereby forming a unified system that tracks, informs, provides granular control, and monitors energy and resource usage. While this system gives a detailed picture about a building's IQ, property stakeholders get to actively participate in energy conservation, all with a fluid exchange of information between rapidly evolving smart grids and the commercial systems.
This report covers the market on the basis of products and applications comprising general lighting controls, communication protocols, standards & data distribution, security & access controls, HVAC controls, entertainment controls, and outdoor controls and their applications across sectors such as life science; hospitality, residential and retail; office space, educational and religious centers, manufacturing centers, and energy and infrastructure. The application market is further segmented on the basis of application; each application is sub-segmented into various building types. The report also covers the market on basis of geography that entails North India, South India, East India, and West India.
The Indian IBMS market report, as the name suggests, illustrates the Indian scenario in face of intelligent buildings and building management systems over the next five years with insights into:
The demand side of the market
Much more interactive customers demanding intelligent eco-systems
Responding liberalized markets in lieu of demand flexibility, controlled price volatility, and flexible & predictable government policies
Key growth drivers and restraints of the market
Burning issues and opportunities
Impact analysis of the market dynamics
Analysis of different applications of the market
Key consumer trends shaping and influencing the market
Identification of segments with high growth potential
Prominent projects accomplished in this industry
Region specific developments and peculiarities
Key growth strategies for companies in the Indian IBMS market
The competitive landscape of the industry
