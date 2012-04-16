New Market Study: "Industrial Controls (SCADA, PLC, DCS) & Factory Automation (Field Devices, MES, ERP) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2016"

New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Industrial Controls (SCADA, PLC, DCS) & Factory Automation (Field Devices, MES, ERP) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2016"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Factory automation comprises of automation and minimization of manual and personnel-related work over industrial process, production processes, and manufacturing activities. Technological advancements in process monitoring, control and industrial automation over the past decades have contributed greatly to improve the productivity of virtually all manufacturing industries throughout the world.
The Factory Automation Market: Global Forecast and Analysis (2011-2016) report details the needs of production capabilities integrated with self-tuning, self-diagnosing and optimizing features of modern process control which can help make both; startup activities and operational routines much easier and more efficient.
This report on factory automation market aims to detail the aggregation of products, equipment, components, systems and OEM and contractor services required to automate an industrial facility, production system, production line, or process infrastructure. This report also aims to capture the market roadmap with market sizes, revenue forecasts, market dynamics, value chain, application market & product trends, geographical analysis, price trends and regulations, competitive landscape, leading players, and their key developments, strategies and profiles, and case studies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope of the report
This factory automation market research report classifies the global market of factory automation on the basis of different products, applications and geographical analysis; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in the market.
On the basis of product
The product market is segmented into following categories: Industrial Control Systems, Manufacturing Execution System, Field Devices and Enterprise Resource Planning.
On the basis of application
The application market is segmented based on the industry application segments like power, textile, automotive, chemical, printing and packaging, plastic, oil and gas, food processing, pharmaceutical, original equipment manufacturers and other industries. The market trends and future projections for these applications are discussed comprehensively.
On the basis of geography
Americas: North America and South America
Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea and Others
ROW: Middle East and Africa
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market (2011-2016) by Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis
- Temperature Sensor Market: A Study of Major Sensor Types & Applications - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016)
- Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market, By Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market (2011-2016)
- Global Home Automation & Control Systems Market By Products & Technologies
- Global Smart/Connected/Hybrid TV Market Forecast by Accessories, Platforms, Middleware, Application & Geography with detailed Value Chain, Competitive Landscaping and Critical Capability (Use Cases) Analysis 2011 - 2016
- Video Surveillance Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) by Products, Components, Applications and System Services
- Advanced Wound Management - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Arthroscopy Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecast to 2016
- Dental Devices Market to 2016 - Cosmetic Dentistry and Dental Implants to be the Key Growth Drivers