Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Analysis by Applications, Functions, Product & Geography (2012 - 2017)
The industrial robotics market has fully recovered from recession with phenomenal growth in recent times. The market is expected to grow at a relatively slower pace in the next five years; driven by factors like growing non-automotive applications of industrial robotics, increasing use of industrial robots in emerging countries, and benefits like increased productivity and reduction in manufacturing costs, cherished from the use of industrial robots. The industrial robotics market segmentation revolves around the four major market parameters; namely products, applications, functions, and geography. The product market segments the industrial robotics market according to the various robots such as articulated, cartesian or gantry, SCARA, cylindrical, and the other robots; whereas application market has been segmented by industries such as automobile, automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, heavy machinery, metals, food & beverage, precision & optics, and the others. The report analyzes the industrial robotics application market, both qualitatively and quantitatively, giving in-depth insights about each application with respect to functions as well.
The industrial robotics market research report aims to capture the market roadmap with market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles. The market is split into five regions; namely Americas, Europe, Japan, APAC, and ROW for the geographic analysis of the market.
George Devol applied for the first robotics patents in 1954 (granted in 1961). The first company to produce a robot was Unimation, founded by Devol and Joseph F. Engelberger in 1956, and was based on Devol's original patents. Unimation robots were also called programmable transfer machines since their main use at first was to transfer objects from one point to another, less than a dozen feet or so apart. They used hydraulic actuators and were programmed in joint coordinates, i.e. the angles of the various joints were stored during a teaching phase and replayed in operation.
The global industrial robotics market is estimated to be worth $25.71 billion in 2012 and expected to reach $32.8 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5% from 2012 to 2017. In terms of unit shipments, it is estimated to ship 176,586 units in 2012 and 234,122 units in 2017, at a compound grow rate of 5.8% from 2012 to 2017. Growing non-automotive applications of industrial robotics, increasing use of industrial robots in emerging countries, and benefits like increased productivity and reduction in manufacturing costs are certain factors driving the industrial robotics market.
