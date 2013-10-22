New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Australian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the non-life insurance segment in Australia. It provides insights on the size and forecast for the non-life segment. It provides data on categories such as property, motor, general liability, and marine, aviation and transit insurance, and provides details on products and sub-categories. The report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the non-life segment, along with details of strategic initiatives undertaken.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Australia:
- It provides historical values for Australia's insurance industry market size for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Australia for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Australia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Australia
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Australian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Australian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Australian non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Australian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd, Insurance Australia Group Ltd, Allianz Australia Insurance Ltd, Insurance Manufacturers of Australia Pty Ltd (IMA), Australian Associated Motor Insurers Ltd, CGU Insurance Australia Ltd, GIO General Ltd, Vero Insurance Ltd, Wesfarmers General Insurance Ltd, Zurich Australian Insurance Ltd
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