Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the France Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- “Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the France Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile” is the result of extensive research into the non life insurance market in France, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the growth prospects, market efficiency in the French non life insurance market, and also provides analysis of various distribution channels in the market. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the non life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in France:
- It provides historical values for France’s insurance industry market size for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in France for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in France, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for France
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the French insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the French insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the French non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the French insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Covéa Mutual Insurance Group Company, Groupama SA, Sferen (MACIF, MAIF and MATMUT), Axa France, Allianz France SA, Generali France SA, Groupe Crédit Agricole Assurance, BNP Paribas Cardif, Societe Generale Insurance
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