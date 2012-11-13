Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the French Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for XX% of the total insurance industry written premiums in 2011, with a value of EURXX billion (US$XX billion). This segment recorded a CAGR of XX% during the review period.
The French personal accident and health insurance segment is moderately fragmented with the 10-leading insurers accounting for XX% of the segment's total written premiums in 2010. Istya Group including the largest health insurer, MGEN, accounted a segmental share of XX% in 2010. Other key companies in the French personal accident and health insurance segment, Harmonie Mutuelles, Groupama, Humanis and AXA France, accounted for respective shares of XX%, XX%, XX% and XX%.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in France:
- It provides historical values for France's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of France's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in France for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the French personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the French insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in France
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the French personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Istya Group, Harmonie mutuelles, Groupama, Humanis, AXA France, Malakoff-Mederic, Allianz, Pro BTP, AG2R-La Mondiale, Swiss Life
