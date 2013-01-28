Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance market in India, covering the market's dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the personal accident and health insurance segment including regulatory policies, business environment and country risk. This report also provides key facts and financials for the leading companies in the Indian personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in India:
- It provides historical values for India's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, gross claims, total assets and investment income
- It includes key facts and financials for the top personal accident and health insurance companies in India
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Indian personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indian personal accident and health insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Indian insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: New India, United, National, Oriental, ICICI Lombard, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, HDFC Ergo, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, Reliance
