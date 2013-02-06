Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indonesian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the non-life insurance market in Indonesia, covering the market's dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the non-life insurance segment including regulatory policies, business environment and country risk. This report also provides key facts and financials for the leading companies in the Indonesian non-life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Indonesia:
- It provides historical values for Indonesia's non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It includes key facts and financials for the top non-life insurance companies in Indonesia
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indonesian non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Asuransi Jasa Indonesia Persero, PT Asuransi Sinar Mas, PT Asuransi Astra Buana, PT Asuransi Central Asia, PT Tugu Pratama Indonesia, PT Asuransi Wahana Tata, PT Asuransi MSIG Indonesia, PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi, PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika, PT Asuransi Allianz Utama Indonesia
