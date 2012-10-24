Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Vietnamese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- The Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance market is competitive, and is considered to be the fastest-growing insurance market in Vietnam due to the implementation of compulsory health insurance by the Vietnamese government. The segment grew at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, the highest among all the three insurance segments. Rising disposable consumer income, government regulations and significant rises in medical expenditure are creating strong growth opportunities in the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment. Multinational companies have started make their presence felt through aggressive pricing strategies, innovative distribution systems, and the absence of regulatory restrictions. Vietnamese government policy does not impose any strict regulations on foreign companies, which can operate in various forms such as joint ventures with Vietnamese companies, joint-stock companies, or fully owned enterprises.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Vietnam:
- It provides historical values for Vietnam's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of Vietnam's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Vietnam for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Vietnam, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the Vietnamese insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in Vietnam
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BaoMinh Insurance Corporation, PVI Insurance Corporation, Petrolimex Joint-Stock Insurance Company, Agriculture Bank Insurance Joint-Stock Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends and Opportunities in the Vietnamese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chinese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indonesian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Mexican Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Turkish Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Russian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South African Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016