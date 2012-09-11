New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the European Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how industry dynamics, growth, threats & opportunities are set to change in the European construction industry in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the construction industry dynamics, construction industry growth outlook and threats and opportunities for the construction industry. The report also identifies future growth of M&A. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in Europe, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by buyers, suppliers, company type and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth expectations
- Future developments in business structure
- Capital expenditure expectations
- Planned change in staff recruitment
- Merger and acquisition activity expectations
- Demand in emerging markets
- Growth expectations in developed markets
- Leading business concerns in 2012-2013
- Key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers
- Key variations in operational costs
- Impact of costs on product pricing
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
