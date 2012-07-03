New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Infectious Immunology - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Infectious Immunology - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global infectious immunology market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the infectious immunology market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil and Australia.
- Key segments covered include Hepatitis Viruses, Retroviruses, Bacteriology and Other Virology.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2004 to 2011 and forecast forward for seven years to 2018. Company shares data for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within infectious immunology market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Qiagen and Gen-Probe Incorporated.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the infectious immunology market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the infectious immunology market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global infectious immunology market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare
