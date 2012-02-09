New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Infectious Immunology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Infectious Immunology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017" provides key market data on the Infectious Immunology market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m) data for each segment and sub-segment within four market categories - Hepatitis Viruses, Retroviruses, Other Virology and Bacteriology. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Infectious Immunology market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Infectious Immunology market categories - Hepatitis Viruses, Retroviruses, Other Virology and Bacteriology.
- Annualized market revenues ($m) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the four market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for seven years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Infectious Immunology market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Infectious Immunology market in BRICS.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, Qiagen N.V., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Gen-Probe Incorporated, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Span Diagnostics Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Cellestis Limited, Alere Inc., Hologic, Inc.
